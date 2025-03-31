A scooter rider has died after being involved in an overnight crash.

Detectives investigating a fatal crash on the A6003 in Preston yesterday (Sunday March 30) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened just after 12.35am and involved a single vehicle, a black Aprilia SR GT 1 scooter.

The rider, who was travelling towards Uppingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the scooter being ridden beforehand or witnessed the collision.

“They are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of two vehicles travelling towards Preston immediately after the collision, and a man who stopped and provided emergency first aid to the casualty.

“They would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check if they captured any dashcam footage and to get in touch if they can assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident 26 of March 30.



