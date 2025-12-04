A district council has celebrated its role in improving food hygiene across England by marking 20 years since the launch of the Scores on the Doors scheme.

The 0-5 rating system helps diners quickly assess hygiene standards at restaurants, pubs and other food businesses.

A group of pioneers, including South Kesteven District Council, created the national rating system to improve hygiene compliance.

The Scores on the Doors National User Group meets in London to celebrate the scheme’s 20th anniversary. Photo: SKDC

New York’s public ratings inspired the initiative, showing that visible ratings could increase compliance from 19% to 63% almost overnight.

Paul Hiscoe, CEO of Transparencydata, reached out to local authorities to develop a similar scheme in England.

Christian Polzin, formerly a food safety officer at SKDC and now team manager, highlighted the system’s impact: “Scores on the Doors has been the single most successful system for improving compliance in food hygiene.

From left: former National User Group chairman Carol Archibald, Paul Hiscoe, ex-Transparencydata director Ray Grant, Paul Hobbs, ex-user group member, and SKDC’s Christian Polzin, who was the group’s communications secretary, reunite 20 years on. Photo: SKDC

“Hygiene standards cannot be judged on appearance alone, so the scheme provides an idea of what goes on behind the scenes.

“Without a shadow of any doubt, Scores on the Doors has been the single most successful system for improving compliance in food hygiene.

“It is the greatest thing I have been a part of in my working career.”

The London Inn Stamford celebrates maintaining a 5-star rating for 15 consecutive years. Photo: The London Inn Stamford/Facebook

The national user group grew to include around 150 councils. In 2010, the Food Standards Agency adopted the system for nationwide rollout.

Today, 77% of consumers check ratings, and 60% of businesses achieve a top 5 rating.

Despite this, displaying ratings is not yet compulsory in England, despite 87% public support.

Ian Andrews, head of environmental health at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, said the scheme allows consumers to make informed choices and encourages higher compliance with hygiene laws.

“This is why CIEH has continued to call for the display of food hygiene ratings to be made mandatory in England, to enable consumers to make informed choices, drive up hygiene standards and increase compliance,” he said.

South Kesteven inspectors evaluate around 600 premises each year, taking enforcement action when necessary, including closure orders if a threat to health is imminent.

In 2024/25, 81% of inspections resulted in a 5 rating.

Among the high achievers is the London Inn in Stamford, which has maintained a 5 rating for 15 consecutive years.

Pub manager Harry Kritikos praised his team’s dedication: “Considering how busy we are, it is a testament to our kitchen management, front of house management and back of house team who implement the actions.

“To all our staff and our fabulous customers – you are all five star!”