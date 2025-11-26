Scouts have been given the rare chance to explore prison cells, view ceremonial mace, and meet a mayor.

Over two inspiring evenings on Wednesday and Thursday, November 19 and 20, the 2nd Stamford Scouts visited Stamford Town Hall for a memorable experience combining history, learning and celebration.

The scouts toured the historic building, including the hidden prison cells beneath the town hall, which sparked curiosity and lively discussion.

Scout leader Jonathan Bull with Chief Scout Gold Award recipients Harry Brooks, Henry Stainsby and Eric Burrows, joined by Stamford mayor Amanda Wheeler.

They also viewed the ceremonial mace and other civic regalia, gaining insight into Stamford’s rich traditions.

During the visit, Eric Burrows, Henry Stainsby and Harry Brooks were presented with their Chief Scout Gold Award by mayor Amanda Wheeler.

The accolade, the highest award in the Scout section, recognises exceptional commitment, skill development and community service, and the mayor congratulated the recipients, encouraging all Scouts to strive for excellence.

Scouts during their Town Hall visit with leader Jonathan Bull, award recipients Harry Brooks, Henry Stainsby and Eric Burrows, and mayor Amanda Wheeler.

The mayor also invited interested scouts to participate in the Stamford Youth Council, highlighting opportunities to engage with local government.

The evenings were filled with questions, smiles and enthusiasm, reinforcing the strong bond between Scouting and the community.

The 2nd Stamford Scouts thanked the mayor and town hall staff for their warm welcome and support in making the visit so special.

Experiences like this, organisers said, will inspire the scouts for years to come, encouraging them to “engage, learn, and lead”.