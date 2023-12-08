Burghley Park near Stamford will be buzzing this weekend, thanks to a Santa Fun Run that is attracting 1,500 participants.

The sell-out event that raises thousands of pounds for local charities will be started at 11am on Sunday (December 10) by Stamford inventor and YouTuber Colin Furze, who is planning a wacky, hair-raising stunt for the occasion.

Those lucky enough to secure a place before they sold out have been collecting Santa suits from Bog Dog running shop in Gwash Way, Stamford. Those collecting theirs on the day can turn up at the event village a little early, giving them time to put on their bright red jackets, trousers, hats, and snowy beards before a mass warm-up.

They then have the choice of three routes – a one, two or three-mile loop – with the longest going right up to Burghley House. Participants will receive a medal, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine.

While they run, jog or walk the course, their supporters can grab a drink and a bite to eat, browse the stands, and buy fundraising raffle tickets that will be sold on the day only and offer an array of prizes.

Nick Wells, who has organised this year’s event with a team from Stamford Striders Running Club, said all the preparations are complete and volunteers from Striders and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley are looking forward to marshalling the event on Sunday.

Warming up ready for the fun run at a previous Stamford Santa Fun Run

“Seeing 1,500 Santas warm up together and then run off into Burghley Park is a fantastic sight, and we’re grateful to all of them for supporting such an important and festive charity fundraiser.”

Money is also raised thanks to event sponsors, which this year include Kaybee Developments, Zeeco, Caterpillar, Buckles Solicitors, Jensen Security, Sonic alarms, Bog Dog, Equilibrium gyms, Witham Hall School and Savills estate agents.

In January, proceeds from the event will be shared between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, MindSpace Stamford, and The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, which distributes money to local good causes.