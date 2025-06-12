A woman is appealing for help to find her lost mobile phone which has cherished messages from her late mum.

Tanya Brown visited Rutland Water, near Barnsdale Lodge at around 5pm on Wednesday (June 11) before heading to Stamford.

She stopped off at the Stamford Mini Mart, in Stirling Road, at around 7pm before heading to the Empingham Road Playing Fields.

Tanya discovered her phone was missing after arriving home from Empingham Road Playing Fields

Tanya believes she still had the distinctive iPhone - which has a red back and no case - when she left Rutland Water and has retraced her steps in Stamford, so far, without luck.

“My mum died last year and it’s the only thing I have left with messages from her,” she said.

“I don’t mind about the phone, it’s just the sim card I want.”

If you can help, please contact Tanya via her dad’s phone on 07897 599369.