Stamford’s former Wilko will become Magnet Kitchens and Weird Fish clothing

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 05:00, 03 July 2025

A second business that will occupy a former Wilko store has been revealed.

Magnet Kitchens will join clothing retailer Weird Fish within the recently divided unit in Stamford High Street.

Magnet will be located on the left-hand side of the entrance, and will include the stairway and upper floor of the building - as well as its distinctive domed rooflight.

The domed rooflight has been restored
Weird Fish will have a separate entrance to the right-hand side of the building.

The building has been empty since September 2023 and in recent weeks work has been carried out by Stamford-based builder Alex Rodway to split it into two units.

This stage of work is now nearing completion, with the walls whitewashed and ready for Magnet Kitchens and Weird Fish to bring in their own decor and products.

Light cast by the reglazed rooflight
The interior has been refurbished and prepared for Magnet to move in
The staircase remains a feature of the store
The interior has been refurbished by Alex Rodway Builders
The staircase and glass dome
