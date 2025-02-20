Police have been called to the second crash this week on a busy stretch of main road.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A43 near Blatherwycke at about 7.30am this morning (February 20).

The road is now clear and a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said it is not believed anyone was injured.

This is the second crash this week on the stretch of the road between Laxton and Fineshade.

On Tuesday morning a woman suffered serious injuries after her grey Mazda TS2 was involved in a crash with a white Mazda 3 GT Sport near Blatherwycke.



