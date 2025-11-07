Another barrier fault at a busy level crossing has heightened concern that lives are at risk.

Network Rail is already investigating a barrier at Helpston level crossing having lifted seconds before a train passed through, narrowly missing three school pupils crossing in a car.

That was on October 21. Eleven days later, on Saturday, several people reported the barrier ‘behaving erratically’ and the signalman turned away dozens of drivers to find alternative routes.

Helpston level crossing

One witness to what happened on Saturday said: “I was travelling into the village at around 8pm and the barrier was down for about five trains.

“When the barriers were lifted, the one in front of me didn’t rise, but all the other three did, so oncoming traffic out of the village was getting through.”

The driver used their horn to attract the attention of the signalman, who attempted to lower and raise the barriers to correct the fault. The ‘stuck’ barrier remained down.

Half an hour later, drivers saw the signalman turning traffic around and telling people the barriers were malfunctioning.

On Monday (November 3) at 10pm another resident was waiting at the closed barriers for trains to come through. When the trains had cleared the crossing, three of the barriers to vehicles raised but one stayed down slightly longer, causing confusion for drivers.

Tony Henthorn, clerk to Helpston Parish Council, has been helping to gather information from the community about what happened on October 21, and the latest incidents.

He said: “Understandably, this second incident at the Helpston level crossing has left many residents anxious.

“Our priority is to ensure that the facts are established quickly and transparently. We are in ongoing contact with Network Rail, the British Transport Police and Peterborough City Council to seek clarity on exactly what happened and what will be done to prevent future incidents.

“We want to reassure the community that the parish council is taking this extremely seriously and will continue to act as the central point for communication, so that accurate information is shared and local concerns are heard.”

According to Network Rail, three ‘infrastructure faults’ have been recorded at Helpston level crossing between May and the incident on October 21. They describe last month’s incident as ‘isolated’.

A spokesperson for the public body, which owns and operates Britain’s railway, said: “Helpston level crossing is operational and safe for trains and road users.

“A minor infrastructure fault was reported on Saturday, November 1, so our signaller assisted road users by advising them to take an alternative route until the crossing was repaired.

“The isolated incident on October 21 is still under investigation.”

Network Rail declined to indicate when its investigation is likely to conclude and report findings.

Pupils involved in the incident last month have been provided with support at Arthur Mellows Village College (AMVC) in Glinton, where they are pupils.

They were a metre from a freight train when it passed in front of them at about 80mph, and had to reverse back off the crossing.

Helpston is known as a ‘high risk’ crossing due to its large number of users and frequency of trains. About 250 trains pass over the crossing’s six tracks each day, more than 6,000 vehicles and 400 pedestrians and cyclists.

