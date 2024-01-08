A private security firm has been hired to protect a village hit badly by a flood.

Storm Henk caused devastation in Greatford leaving much of the village under water for days.

Thirty of the 90 homes in the village have been flooded and the sewers were blocked leaving village residents without water.

With a number of families forced to leave their homes, the community was left feeling vulnerable and enlisted the services of a local security firm.

Ross Dykes, who lives in Greatford, said: “It is sad really but in the society we live in some people may take advantage of the situation.

“It does make you nervous.

“The community has been great.

“We now have a village WhatsApp so people can send messages if they see anything suspicious.”

Waterside Garden Centre at Baston. Photo: Travis Vinicombe

A rumour had been circulating on social media that Waterside Garden Centre in Baston, which was also hit by the flooding, had been targeted by thieves.

However in a post on social media, founder Andy Parrott, said: “As we undergo a huge clean up we wanted to re-assure people that we have not been looted.

The scene at Waterside Garden Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Robin Jones

“We have 24-hour security and people are working on-site everyday.

“These insensitive rumours are incredibly unhelpful at this time and dangerous to our team working on-site.”

South Kesteven District Council started its clean up operation today (Monday 8) in Greatford and Anglian Water has fixed the drainage issues.

According to Ross, people living in the village are also working to remove items damaged by the flood and rebuild.

“It has been nice to see the community come together,” he said.