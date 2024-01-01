People could have an opportunity to design and build their own homes.

Plans have been drawn up for self-build property plots on a paddock north of Moor Lane in South Witham.

If approved by South Kesteven District Council, the application will provide outline planning consent for nine homes, which people can then build themselves so long as their proposed property meets design criteria covering building materials, size and similar considerations.

The proposed layout of the self-build development. Image: Staniforth Architects

In a statement submitted alongside the plans, the applicant proposes that in the first three months all nine plots are marketed to people with a South Witham connection, including those who already live there, who are employed locally, or who have family in the village.

Anglian Water and Cadent have been consulted with a view to providing water and gas to any homes being constructed.

The current site. Image: Staniforth Architects

An artist's impression of what homes at the completed development might look like. Image: Staniforth Architects

The application, which has the reference S23/2256, will be determined by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee once any comments have been received from consultees and members of the public.