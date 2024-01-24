Self-service health checks will free up more time for patients to discuss medical issues during their appointments.

A new health kiosk has been installed at Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford, allowing patients to check their own weight and blood pressure.

Staff are encouraging people to use the service ahead of their booked appointments, freeing up more time for discussion with clinicians during their consultation.

A new health kiosk is available to patients at Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford

The kiosk is located in a private room next to the reception area and will be available for use during opening hours at the Ryhall Road site. On-screen prompts will guide users through the 10-minute process before the results are uploaded to their patient records.

Practice manager Teri White said: “In conjunction with current and previous members of the Patient Participation Group, we thought the health kiosk would be a fitting way to use funds that have generously been donated or bequeathed to help the local patient population.

“The equipment can be used at any time the surgery is open. It is easily accessible from the main reception and patients don’t need an appointment to use it.”

The machine will offer different options targeted at either general health checks or specific conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and arthritis.

Would you be happy to use the equipment? Share your views in the comments below.