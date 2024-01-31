Two sisters have chopped their hair to help others.

Amelia and Kaitlyn Pape, pupils at Bluecoat Primary School, cut off a combined 23 inches of hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust, a charity dedicated to providing wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Amelia, 7, and Kaitlyn, 5, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm knowing they could make a difference to other children’s lives.

The two sisters were keen to help

Emma Houlton, headteacher at Bluecoat Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud of Amelia and Kaitlyn for their selfless act, they are an inspiration to us all.

“This act of kindness reflects the values we strive to instil in our pupils – empathy, generosity and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world around them.”

Amelia and Kaitlyn Pape have cut their hair for the Little Princess Trust

The pair are hopeful their story of generosity will inspire others in the community to do the same.