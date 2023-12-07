Serial killer Beverley Allitt’s appeal to move to a mainstream prison has been denied, according to Daily Mirror reports.

A mental health tribunal has ruled that Allitt, from Grantham, should remain as a patient at Rampton Secure Hospital, in Nottinghamshire.

It is also reported that it could be as long as three years before she is assessed again.

Beverley Allitt

Allitt, who worked on the paediatric ward at Grantham and Kesteven Hospital, was given 13 life sentences on May 28, 1993.

This was for killing three babies and an 11-year-old boy, attempting to kill three babies and causing grievous bodily harm to six others.

Allitt grew up in Corby Glen and was enrolled as a nurse in Grantham Hospital in 1991.