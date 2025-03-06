A crash has closed the A1 in both directions south of Stamford.

The road is shut southbound between the A605 junction at Alwalton and the A47 junction at Wansford, with traffic queueing back to the Barnack turn a mile south of Stamford.

The nature of the accident is not yet known but National Highways is warning people to avoid the route.

They have set up a diversion along the A47 at Wansford into Peterborough, rejoining the A1(M) at the Haddon Interchange.