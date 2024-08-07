A woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked at a music event.

Police are appealing for information after an assault at Classic Ibiza at Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday, July 27 at about 11.40pm.

The victim, who is in her 50s, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police news

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5ft11, of a muscular build and with short black hair.

He was wearing a shirt, shorts and a bucket hat.

Do you recognise this person?

Officers investigating the assault have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone with information should report it online quoting 35/54826/24.

Alternatively, call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

