A violent assault in a town centre resulted in a man suffering a severe head injury.

Police have released a CCTV image of someone they want to speak to in connection with the attack in Broad Street, Stamford at 3.15am on Saturday.

The victim was punched, causing him to fall and suffer a significant head injury. His injuries are being treated as GBH.

Lincolnshire Police have released this image from CCTV. Photo: Submitted

Officers would like people to help identify the man in the image, who they say may have information that can help their investigation.

The man was white, about 6ft 3ins, muscular and with a tanned complexion. He has heavily tattooed arms and tattoos around the base of his neck. His hair is medium-length and brown, and he has a short beard. He is believed to be in his mid-30s.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant information including CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area should contact adam.dainty2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 25000452327 in the subject line.