The southbound carriageway of the A1 is likely to be shut for most of this morning (Sunday, April 6) after a serious crash.

The road is closed between the A43 in Stamford and the B1081 turn-off for Wothorpe and Easton-on-the-Hill.

A1 South Stamford

This is due to a serious collision that the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit is dealing with.

Crash

The crash is believed to have happened at about 7am. So far, no details of any injuries have been released.