An open-air service to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine attracted about a hundred people.

Held at Stamford’s war memorial in Broad Street on Saturday (February 24), the service was opened by Stamford mayor Andrew Croft.

There followed a prayer in English by The Rev Peter Stevenson and in Ukrainian by Svitlana Kitovchenko, which finished with the verse ‘Come to me, all you that are weary and carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest’.

The Rev Peter Stevenson and Svitlana Kitovchenko

The Ukrainian choir, Sunflowers, led by Mike Tymoczko, sang ‘Time to Pray’, which included the plea, in Ukrainian: ‘God, save our home, protect the soldiers, Don’t let their mothers shed tears, Let (them) return home from the war… Save our native land’.

Liliya Natalchenko spoke about the increasing numbers of Ukrainians dying in the war, including children, and the loss of their hospitals and schools.

She urged people to continue to support Ukraine, saying: “Today, more than ever, we need even greater support… we urge you and all Ukrainians living outside the war zone not to forget, not to leave our country and people along with the enemy, but to help… as much as they can.”

The Sunflowers choir

She thanked local volunteers, charities, and the town council for their faith in the victory of Ukraine.

Branch member of the British Legion and parade marshal Shaun Arthur led a minute’s silence and former poet laureate Rob Ellks read a poem, ‘Sunflower’, using the symbolism of new growth turning despair to hope.

The Rev Neil Shaw led the closing prayer asking for ‘Peace in Ukraine, an end to war and a return to full Ukrainian independence’.

He added: “Father, when we find it hard to see joy in your world, help us not to allow bitterness or anger to dominate our hearts or our thinking but let us look to you for a joy that is deeply rooted through you being with us in all things.”

The Rev Neil Shaw

Olekii Kitovchenko laid a wreath on behalf of the Stamford community and The Rev Peter Stevenson laid a wreath for Churches Together.

Attendees were also invited to lay a flower at the memorial and the choir finished with a moving rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Shaun Arthur led the silence

People were invited to lay flowers

Two Years On was organised by Stamford Diversity Group and Stamford Town Council.