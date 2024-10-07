Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 in Lincolnshire and Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:06, 07 October 2024
 | Updated: 13:08, 07 October 2024

A section of the A1 is at a standstill.

Drivers travelling on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Monday, October 7) are facing delays near the Lincolnshire-Rutland border.

Traffic is queuing from South Witham to Greetham.

The A1. Photo: RSM Photography
Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area and AA is reporting severe delays.



