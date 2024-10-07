Delays on A1 in Lincolnshire and Rutland
Published: 13:06, 07 October 2024
| Updated: 13:08, 07 October 2024
A section of the A1 is at a standstill.
Drivers travelling on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Monday, October 7) are facing delays near the Lincolnshire-Rutland border.
Traffic is queuing from South Witham to Greetham.
Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area and AA is reporting severe delays.
Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie