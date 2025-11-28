A series of overnight road closures and culvert repairs will aim to drain an “underground lake” in a flood-prone village.

Houses and infrastructure in Tallington, on the main A1175 road between Stamford and the Deepings, were deluged during Storm Henk in January 2024.

Alicia Kearns MP inspect the Tallington flood damage for herself. Image: Submitted

The rising waters from inundated sewers and the River Welland bursting its banks forced residents to evacuate or face being stranded for days.

However, the chairman of Tallington Parish Council, Philip Sagar, said the works are a symptom of decades of neglect of the area’s sewer pipes.

Coun Philip Sagar said: “The historic surface water sewer blockages together with what we now know was a 10-metre blockage and an inline cover collapse under the Tallington rail crossing were not the only reasons the village flooded.

The newly installed inspection chamber. Image: Network Rail

“They were, however, integral to the 24 homes being flooded due to the inability of the storm water to drain away through the old surface water sewer east towards West Deeping.

“The sodden ground through the high-water table from the storms of 2023 and January 2025 created what is best described as an underground lake in Tallington.

“The field ditches and road chambers designed to take water to the north under the rail tracks and through the cement works toward Barholm were also blocked, having not been cleared or maintained for more than 20 years.

“The high rainfall was further exacerbated by seepage from the river and flap valve, a high raging river, rising surface water, run off from the fields – a perfect storm with all the water backing up through the village from the crossing blockage and broken/blocked underground water culverts with nowhere to go.”

Tallington Level Crossing. Image: Submitted

Anglian Water told Tallington Parish Council as far back as 2018 that almost 500m of sewers along Main Road needed repairing or replacing.

Although the utility firm and Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) managed to clear much of the debris from the pipes in 2022, they could not unblock it all before funds ran dry.

In the meantime, local landowners have taken to clearing out miles of ditches around the village to increase their holding capacity.

The latest works will concentrate on maintenance to the village’s busy level crossing, which sees up to 300 passenger and freight trains pass through daily, while an average of almost 35,000 vehicles and pedestrians use it each week.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The improvement work taking place at Tallington is being carried out as a gesture of goodwill to support the wider efforts to alleviate flooding in the village.

“On the weekend of November 14 and 15, a chamber was installed to enable CCTV monitoring of the culvert under the railway, as long-term solutions are explored.

“The road was closed last weekend and was closed on November 21 and 22, when the chamber lid was secured in place.”

The new access chamber will enable engineers to reach the network of culverts without needing to close the railway track.

It isn’t just the work around the level crossing going on in the village, though, with Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department apologising to the parish council for their contractors not completing most of their tasks during overnight projects along Main Road in the week of October 20.

Work to clear 37 metres of blocked sewer pipe along Mill Lane on November 13 was more successful, managing to withstand heavy continuous rain from Storm Claudia later that day without any water pooling in susceptible areas.

Repairs to a collapsed culvert on Casewick Lane is also on the agenda this coming week, while there will be a further short-term late-night closure of the railway crossing on December 13 and 14 for scheduled track maintenance.

Siaan Mcloughlin, traffic management co-ordinator for contractors Bridgeman Consulting, said: “This is a structure exam that we do not plan to revisit until the next cyclical exam is requested.

“We will be using the level crossing to onload an RRV [road rail vehicle] that will travel to the structure for the examination to be completed.

“The road will be closed for 15-20 minutes at the start and end of the shift. The rest of the time, it can be reopened.”