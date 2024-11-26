A sexual assault has sparked a police hunt for a man caught on camera.

Officers believe the man recorded on CCTV could have information to help their investigation into an alleged assault.

It took place shortly before 10pm on Sunday, November 24 at the taxi rank in Broad Street, Stamford.

Police want to speak to this man

The man is of medium build and wore a dark blazer, a light coloured shirt, blue jeans and smart shoes.

Anyone who recognises or can identify the man in the image should contact the investigating officer PC Jamie Flint by emailing Jamie.Flint@lincs.police.uk and quoting reference 24000685094 in the subject line.

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting reference 24000685094.