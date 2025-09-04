When florist Siobhan Bryant received a call to create floral arrangements for a funeral, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Her business, Stamford Flowers at Chapel Yard off North Street, responds to similar requests for a couple of funerals a week, on average.

But after exchanging messages with the caller about the style of the arrangements they wanted, she began to think it was a little peculiar.

Siobhan Bryant, owner of Stamford Flowers. Photo: Iliffe Media

“The call came in over the August Bank Holiday weekend last year,” said Siobhan, who took over the business that was ‘Flowers by Mandy’ in 2018.

“The lady had rung on the Saturday wanting the flower arrangements for the following Wednesday, and asked if I could send her some photos.

“She then messaged that they needed to be in a 1990s theme, in not too bright colours, and not too fancy a style.

“It felt a bit cryptic, especially when she told me “The family at the time didn’t have a lot of money” and wanted them picked up by courier, which we’ve never had happen before.

“In the end I plucked up the courage to ask what was going on, and she told me they were for a real life crime drama starring Sheridan Smith.”

A fan of crime podcasts, which she listens to while working alone in the shop, Siobhan looked up what was being dramatised.

Ann Ming's book, For the Love of Julie, was being filmed as the ITV drama I Fought the Law, detailing her 15-year campaign to overturn the 800-year-old British double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter in 1989. Julie’s killer was eventually jailed in 2006 despite previous mistrials.

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law alongside her daughter's coffin, adorned with an arrangement by Stamford Flowers. Photo: Submitted/Hera Pictures/ITVX

“I’m a big fan of Sheridan Smith and so it was all very exciting when I found this out,” said Siobhan, who still has no idea why the production company chose to approach Stamford Flowers.

She shared the news with her staff, but they kept it under their hats until the series was released on ITV, to make sure the flowers could actually be seen on screen.

“We had created four pedestals and a two-and-a-half-foot coffin spray for them,” said Siobhan.

“I’d read that Julie’s favourite flowers were carnations, so included some of those, and flowers that tended to be more popular in the 1990s, such as chrysanthemums in pinks and yellows.”

Siobhan, who wasn’t born until 1990, has now seen the second episode of I Fought the Law which includes scenes dramatising Julie’s funeral. Despite being gripped by the plot, she admits for the three minutes or so that the floral displays are on screen, they stole her full attention.

“We’ve never been asked to create a display for TV before, although we have for when Princess Anne visited St George’s Barracks, and when Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visited RAF Wittering,” said Siobhan, who sources her flowers from British and Dutch growers.

“If I could create displays for any show, I would love to do them for Channel 4’s Married at First Sight because they always have such incredible, colourful, over-the-top arrangements.”

