Shipping containers could be placed on The Rec to create a workshop to help men with their mental health.

Stamford Shed - a branch of Men’s Shed - is starting a campaign today (Friday, October 24) to raise £15,000 to purchase shipping containers, which will be connected together to create a workshop, social area and a craft room.

This new workshop will be installed on the Recreation Ground next to The Shack and will be timber clad on the outside to fit in with the Shack, with a green roof to minimise the visual impact.

The Shack in Stamford.

Chair of Stamford Shed, Nigel Harvey, said: "Being in such a central location is ideal for us so we can be easily accessible to our members and the public. The renovation of the Shack is intended to make it a more accessible place for community groups to use and with the introduction of George's Food Hub on the Shack site, together with Stamford Shed means the area can become a focus for community activities.

“It is important that a community group is in the heart of its community."

Members of the Stamford Shed. Back, from left, Graham Allison, Bill Anderson, Scott Coe, Nigel Harvey, Mark Coles, Stewart Hird and front, Barry Deveraux, Carl Killgren and Sammy Jacobs

Once built, the workshop would be used for wood and metal working, as well as be a space to carry out other crafts such as leather work, electronics and 3D printing, to support local organisations and the community.

The group has been meeting fortnightly since June since mental wellbeing charity MindSpace held an information evening in May on the idea of establishing one locally. Men's Sheds are places where men can meet, socialise and learn and share skills while supporting each other and the local community. Men are more likely to be affected by social isolation and Sheds can help by providing that safe space which can also contribute to improved mental and physical wellbeing.

While the group is still a MindSpace project, it is their long-term ambition to become an organisation in their own right in the next 12 to 18 months. The group currently has a membership of 14.

Nigel added: "We are receiving a number of enquiries from men who are interested in joining, and while we can invite them to help with the fundraising, we do not have a permanent base and projects they can get involved with.”

Stamford Shed has also been selected as the recipient of proceeds from the Stamford and District Lions annual Christmas Tree Festival, which will be held at St John’s Church from Friday, November 28, until Sunday, December 14.

Stamford Town Council was recently awarded £17,671 from the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund programme, which, together with £15,000 of its own money, is going to be used towards upgrading The Shack. This includes replacing old windows and doors with energy-efficient double-glazed units, installing modern heating and lighting, providing accessible toilets, and a general spruce-up. The renovated space will also become a new site for George's Food Hub to operate from.

If you are interested in being involved with the Shed, either as a member or to offer support in any way, email stamfordmensshed@gmail.com