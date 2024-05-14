A venomous snake, which is one of a ‘misunderstood’ species vulnerable to extinction, has been killed.

A juvenile adder was crushed to death by a square sheet of metal which is usually used to as a refuge and to monitor the declining species. It is believed someone dropped the sheet on the snake on purpose.

It was discovered in King’s Cliffe by adder enthusiast and village resident Ian Froggatt, who describes being ‘saddened’ at the sight of the dead snake.

A King's Cliffe adder

“It is shocking and disappointing,” said Ian.

“Ultimately it has an impact on the longevity of the adder community.”

Adders, a species considered vulnerable to extinction, are protected under the law.

Ian Froggatt

They are England’s only venomous snake, although are rarely a threat to humans and dogs due to their shy nature.

Ian said: “From a British perspective they are iconic but they are often misunderstood as they are our only known venomous snake.

“If you ask people what they fear in the animal world, they normally sit in one of two camps and say a snake or a spider.

“People are generally distrusting of them.”

He believes films, such as India Jones, have also given them a bad reputation and painted them to be dangerous.

Adders, which are typically found near moorland and woodland, have been living in King’s Cliffe for decades.

In the summer months they bask in the sunlight, but usually retreat at the sound of people or other animals approaching.

Ian said: “The best advice is to not approach them.

“They are shy and will move off very gracefully.”

According to the 62-year-old, it is when they are startled that they are more likely to act in a vicious way.

Ian discovered a passion for adders five years ago, and began avidly searching for them during the pandemic.

Ian had been watching this particular snake, which he believes is a juvenile, for about a month and often found it entwined with another.

“I think they are beautiful,” he said.

“In covid there was not a lot else to do and I began looking more actively and found there is a small community.”

The discovery was made on Monday, May 6, and Ian is in discussions with specialists on the next steps for reporting the incident.