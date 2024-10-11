Children in a war-hit country will receive some much-needed Christmas cheer thanks to residents of a retirement complex.

Over the last few weeks, residents at Newcomb Court, in Stamford, were asked to donate items for Christmas boxes for children in the Ukraine as well as boxes for soldiers on the frontline.

After Stamford shops North Shoes and Marcia May donated shoeboxes for the appeal, 50 were filled for soldiers and 81 for children, in Christmas wrapping paper, and craft boxes for teachers. All were collected on Monday.

Di Kaye with the Ukraine-bound boxes filled by Newcomb Court residents

The appeal was run and co-ordinated by Stamford artist Di Kaye.

“Everyone got really involved, some knitting hats and gloves, some supplying items off the list, and some helping with the packing,” she said.

Di also organised a collection of food and clothing in the summer, and has previously held an exhibition in aid of Ukraine.

She now hopes that the latest appeal will encourage other such collections in the community.