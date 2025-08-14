Signs are up ready for the opening of a new discount store.

B&M is due to open on Saturday, September 13, in the former Homebase at Stamford Retail Park off Ryhall Road.

The 37,380sq ft outlet now has the company’s branding outside, telling shoppers the homeware store will also have a garden centre.

B&M is due to open in Stamford on September 13. Photo: Iliffe Media

Named after its founders, Billington and Mayman, the retail chain began in 1978.

Ryhall Road is due to be resurfaced, from St Paul’s Street to the entrance to Stamford Retail Park, between Monday, September 8 and Saturday, October 18.

Traffic lights will be in use during this time.