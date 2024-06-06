Two mascots will make guest appearances at a town centre shop tomorrow (Friday).

Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar will be greeting shoppers at M&S in High Street, Stamford.

The company's characters will be collecting donations for the Young Minds charity which offers mental health support to young people.

Percy Pig will appear in Stamford with Colin the Caterpillar

Charity champion Joy Porter-Toufik said: “We had a brilliant reaction the last time Percy visited the store and now we’re welcoming him back with Colin.”

The pair are expected to appear for 15-minute slots at 11am, 11.35am, 12.10pm and 12.45pm. Shoppers will be able to donate to the charity using cash or a QR code displayed on the day.

M&S staff are also planning to take part in a sponsored exercise bike challenge in the store throughout Saturday and Sunday with a bike donated by Rhinos Gym.

People can donate via the QR code.

Every £2 donated can help a young person to access online support, £5 will pay for a school resource pack and £15 would support a call to the parents’ helpline.