Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar will visit M&S in Stamford
Two mascots will make guest appearances at a town centre shop tomorrow (Friday).
Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar will be greeting shoppers at M&S in High Street, Stamford.
The company's characters will be collecting donations for the Young Minds charity which offers mental health support to young people.
Charity champion Joy Porter-Toufik said: “We had a brilliant reaction the last time Percy visited the store and now we’re welcoming him back with Colin.”
The pair are expected to appear for 15-minute slots at 11am, 11.35am, 12.10pm and 12.45pm. Shoppers will be able to donate to the charity using cash or a QR code displayed on the day.
M&S staff are also planning to take part in a sponsored exercise bike challenge in the store throughout Saturday and Sunday with a bike donated by Rhinos Gym.
Every £2 donated can help a young person to access online support, £5 will pay for a school resource pack and £15 would support a call to the parents’ helpline.