A new home and garden store has opened its doors to customers.

The ribbon-cutting at B&M at Stamford Retail Park, off Ryhall Road, took place at 8am on Saturday, with staff ready to welcome shoppers into the former Homebase, now 28,000sq ft of sales space featuring health and beauty, homeware, electricals, DIY, toys, games, gifts and gardening products.

The branch also has pet-care accessories and a garden centre with hundreds of plant varieties in stock.

Pictured cutting the ribbon are Patricia Sharpe, Michelle Fry-Bennett, Dominic Griggs, Elaine Wikon, April O'Keeffe and Remace Vojevoba. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Enjoying a bit of shopping on opening day was Nakisha Bates, who lives locally, with her two-year-old daughter, Olivia. She is pictured being helped with her purchases by Jim King and Jason Richardson. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Dominic Griggs, store manager, said they were feeling “extremely positive” about the creation of about 120 jobs with the store’s arrival, and that he hoped customers are delighted by what they find when they visit.