What started as a university student’s project is now a bricks and mortar store.

Tom Lane, a clothing, luxury sock and accessories shop, opened in St Mary’s Street, Stamford on Friday (March 1).

Jayne Ireland, 30, created a business plan as part of a project while studying fashion design at Falmouth University naming her clothing company Tom Lane after a street in the village she grew up in North Rauceby near Sleaford.

Tom Lane in Stamford

After graduating in 2014 she decided to turn her plans on paper into a reality with the aim of creating timeless and long-lasting products.

Jayne, who lives near Belvoir, said: “I started the business straight away.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

“It was the right time living at home so I was able to put everything into the business.

Jayne Ireland, founder of Tom Lane

“It started off as a collection of women’s shirts.”

Jayne was soon invited to country fairs which is where she saw the success of the brand’s luxury socks, which are now stocked in more than 50 shops across the country.

Alongside the popular socks - which are primarily made of alpaca, merino and cotton - Jayne created a collection of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, throws and cushions.

“Everything is made in Britain,” said Jayne.

“People who have come into the shop have been really supportive of this, even though the products are at a higher price point they appreciate they are made in Britain.”

Up until now Jayne has run the business from home - starting at her parent’s farm then her house in the Vale of Belvoir - selling the products online and asking her family to test the clothing.

However, she always had in mind opening a shop in Stamford.

“Stamford has always been our go to place for a mooch around the shops,” she said.

“It was the only location and street I considered, it is full of lovely independent businesses.

“Everything was right and fell into place.”

Since opening, the shop has seen a steady stream of people coming in to browse, including many customers Jayne met while running stalls at Burghley Horse Trials.

Although it has been a lifestyle change for Jayne, a mum to two young children, she is thrilled to see her brand in bricks and mortar.

“I’m definitely juggling but it is doable,” said Jayne.

“It is nice for the children to see me run the business and to be part of it.”

What other businesses would you like to see open in Stamford? Let us know in the comments.