A shop owner ordered to change the colour of her store has suggested ‘a more suitable shade’ to the council.

Marianne Rawlins chose Cherished Gold from the Dulux Heritage range for Stork of Stamford, her children’s shop in St Mary’s Street.

Marianne Rawlins outside the shop before it became Stork of Stamford, with her husband Simon and children Theo and Hayley. Photo: Iliffe Media

But when the colour was revealed back in 2023, members of Stamford Town Council and the local civic society objected, saying ‘yellow is not an acceptable colour’ in the town’s conservation area.

A former candidate on BBC One’s The Apprentice, Marianne sought advice from the planning department at South Kesteven District Council.

“We wanted to see if there was some middle ground that would provide a solution, and they recommended I change the shade,” she said.

Stork of Stamford. Photo: Submitted

“I didn’t want to create a situation that was enduringly problematic, and there were two shades considered ‘heritage colours’, so I chose one of those.

The new application is for the shop to be repainted in the Dulux Heritage shade Brushed Gold.

In her submission to the council, Marianne, who lives in Stamford with her husband and children, says: “The fascia will be repainted in a subtle, classic black shade, a tone selected to harmonise with surrounding buildings while ensuring a professional and modern appearance.”

Marianne Rawlins and husband Simon at the door to Stork of Stamford with their children, Theo and Hayley. Photo: Iliffe Media

She adds: “The window frames will be refreshed using a complementary Dulux Heritage Brushed Gold to replace the previous version of gold deemed unacceptable by the committee.”

The application will be decided by South Kesteven District Council after it receives any comments from Stamford Civic Society and Stamford Town Council.