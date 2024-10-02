An independent pet shop has missed out on an industry award.

Wildwood Pets in Stamford was shortlisted for the independent retailer of the year title in the PetQuip Awards.

The ceremony took place on Monday.

Thomas Rogerson and Laura Brooke-Rogerson.

Owner Thomas Rogerson said: “We didn't win but we hold our heads up high and remain super proud and happy to have reached finalist level in our first year amongst several other very well-established businesses.”

The Gwash Way store is also shortlisted for a Pet Industry Federation award, with winners to be announced in November.