The future of a DIY store is still to be decided after the company went into administration.

The Stamford branch of Homebase is running a closing down sale but its final day of trading has not been confirmed.

Dozens of branches have been snapped by The Range and Wilko but the company would not confirm whether the Stamford store in Ryhall Road is one of them.

Homebase in Stamford. Photo: Google Maps.

A spokesperson for Homebase said all stores are continuing to trade.

