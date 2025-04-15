The owner of a dog accessories business hopes to get tails wagging with its first bricks and mortar store.

Ruff and Tumble is opening in St Mary’s Street, Stamford on Friday (April 18) in the unit formerly home to Katie Cardew.

The Oakham-based business has been selling dog drying towels since 2013, but up until now this has been done online and at events.

Ruff and Tumble is opening in Stamford this week

Ruff and Tumble director Ed Hoare said: “We’re incredibly excited to open the doors of our flagship store and try something completely new for Ruff and Tumble.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see the store and offer them and their dogs a shopping experience they’ll love.”

As well as dog drying coats, the store will stock dog beds, sofa throws, collars, leads, toys and treats.

There will be free goodie bags for the first 25 customers to visit the shop on Friday.



