A man who stole clothing worth more than £2,500 has been jailed.

Robert McColl, 32, from Oundle Road, Alwalton, was arrested on May 2 in connection with five thefts between the end of March and mid-April.

Three were from Superdry in Queensgate, Peterborough, and two from H&M, also in the shopping centre.

Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: Google Maps

McColl was jailed for 28 weeks and ordered to pay £1,150 in compensation after admitting the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 21).

PC Holland, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Retail crime is a priority for the team, and we will continue to work closely with shop staff and partner agencies to ensure those involved are identified and arrested.”