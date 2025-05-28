Home   Stamford   News   Article

Alwalton man jailed for stealing clothes from Superdry and H&M at Queensgate, Peterborough

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 14:58, 28 May 2025
 | Updated: 15:02, 28 May 2025

A man who stole clothing worth more than £2,500 has been jailed.

Robert McColl, 32, from Oundle Road, Alwalton, was arrested on May 2 in connection with five thefts between the end of March and mid-April.

Three were from Superdry in Queensgate, Peterborough, and two from H&M, also in the shopping centre.

Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: Google Maps
McColl was jailed for 28 weeks and ordered to pay £1,150 in compensation after admitting the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 21).

PC Holland, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Retail crime is a priority for the team, and we will continue to work closely with shop staff and partner agencies to ensure those involved are identified and arrested.”

