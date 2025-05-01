Shop workers will see their company logo emblazoned on a charity van after making a generous donation.

George’s Food Hub received £1,600 from Nisa Local Stamford Northfields towards it work in the community.

The money came from the firm’s Making a Difference Locally campaign and a Pink Friday fundraising event.

The food hub was set up by George Hetherington to reduce food waste and help feed people who are struggling make ends meet. His volunteers collect food from supermarkets and other businesses which is past its sell-by date but still safe to eat. It is distributed on a pay-as-you-feel basis at hubs across Stamford.

To express his thanks George visited Nisa in Kesteven Road with the charity’s van to show off the company’s logo.

Shop manager Don Antony Manavalan said: “We are delighted to support this wonderful cause. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together and we’re proud to play a part in helping those who may be struggling.”

Deputy manager Nicola Pizzey added: “At Nisa we believe in the power of community and this food van will make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. It's great to see the positive impact that can come from local businesses coming together to support one another.”

George’s Food Hub is open as follows:

• St Augustine’s Primary School, Kesteven Road - Monday 2.45pm - 6pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - 2.45pm - 4.15pm, and Saturday 9.30am - 11.30am

• St George’s Primary School, Kesteven Road - Monday 2.45pm - 4.15pm

• Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Empingham Road - Monday and Wednesday 2.45pm - 4.15pm

• Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road - Tuesday 12pm - 2pm

• Bluecoat School, Green Lane - Friday 2pm - 4pm