A convenience store has donated thousands of pounds to support three local good causes.

Nisa Local, on the corner of Drift Road and Kesteven Road in Stamford, has given £2,000 to organisers of the Stamford Santa Fun Run, who will spend the money on the Christmas event at Burghley Park on Sunday, December 7.

As well as providing festive fun, through the sale of more than 1,500 fun run places and additional sponsorships from businesses, the Stamford Santa Fun Run is expected to raise about £25,000, which it will this year share between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, MindSpace Stamford, and The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s, which supports multiple local good causes.

Nisa store manager Dom Antony Manavalan, centre, receives a handshake of gratitude from 'Santa', who is organising the charity fun run at Burghley Park near Stamford on Sunday December 7. Photo: Iliffe Media

Clients and staff from Stamford-based Vision Day Support, with employees of the Nisa store in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Vision Day Support has also benefitted from a Nisa donation, which is funding several trips and meaningful activities for its clients with learning disabilities.

The final donation by Nisa was to George’s Food Hub, which was set up a year ago by Stamford man George Hetherington in order to prevent food waste and reduce food poverty.

His community interest company needs funding to keep its van topped up with fuel and in good order, so that it can be used to collect food donations from shops, supermarkets and other sources in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

Founder of George's Food Hub George Hetherington, wearing the blue apron, with Nisa store manager Dom Antony Manavalan, front left and members of the hub team and shop staff. Photo: Iliffe Media

The food is then redistributed from hubs at St Augustine's School, St George's School, Bluecoat School Children's Centre, Malcolm Sargent School and at Stamford Free Church.

Handing over the donations, Nisa Stamford store manager Don Antony Manavalan said he was delighted to help local good causes, and welcomed others to get in touch for a share of future funding, which is generated by people shopping at Nisa.

Representatives from Stamford Santa Fun Run, Vision Day Support and George's Food Hub have received substantial donations from Nisa in Drift Road, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

He said: “When people come in for their shopping, some of the money from core products goes into our ‘Making a Difference Locally’ (MADL) charity pot. Then local people can approach us for donations into their charity or good cause accounts.”

As well as arranging donations from MADL, Don said he can also help local causes with applications to Nisa’s national funding opportunities.