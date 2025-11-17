People are invited to celebrate the revamp of a community shop.

The shopping and social event at Collyweston Community Shop is today (Friday) from 5pm at 21 High Street in the village.

The shop has been refurbished thanks to a landfill grant from the company Augean.

Collyweston Community Shop volunteers are holding a celebration. Photo: Google Maps

The evening will features a preview of Christmas stock, the opportunity to place orders for the festive season, a chance win a Christmas hamper, plus a glass of fizz and some tasty samples.

“We’re so proud of the role our shop plays in village life,” said Lucy Gillett, who chairs the shop’s committee.

“This event is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone who supports us, and those who have been hands on with the improvements and working behind the scenes. We want to celebrate the revamp and rebrand of our lovely store.”

Collyweston Community Shop opened in 2010. The shop stocks many locally supplied goods, is run almost entirely by volunteers, and all profits go back into the shop and community.