Two empty shops are available to rent following the sudden closure of a lingerie business.

Etta Lingerie and Nightwear was launched in Mill Street, Oakham in January last year by Hetty Arnold, who noticed a gap in the market and wanted to help other women feel empowered.

It wasn’t long until she revealed plans for a second store, which opened in August in the former Cakes and Co building between High Street and St Mary’s Street in Stamford.

Etta in Stamford is on the market

But, just a year later, Hetty announced that she was closing the business and both shops now stand empty.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “We are closing down, but please rest assured that all orders will be fulfilled.

“We have had an amazing year but the decision has been made to close Etta Lingerie and concentrate on my family.

“What a blast that was.”

Hetty moved to Rutland in 2023 with her family to be within a blue light zone of a hospital.

One of her daughters Poppy, who was born in 2021, was diagnosed with a heart defect and required open heart surgery while she was a baby.

Although Poppy, who was born with Down Syndrome, recovered from the operation, there were no nearby hospitals in North Lincolnshire which had departments for children with cardiac conditions.

The Stamford shop is available to rent for £6,750 a year with Eddisons.

Estate agent Gavin Hynes said quite a bit of interest has already been shown in the Stamford Walk unit.

Pepperdine and Freckingham is advertising the Oakham shop in Mill Street, which is available to rent for £9,950 a year.



