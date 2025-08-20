Shops and businesses have competed in an event to see who has the finest window display.

And on Tuesday the winner was announced to be Stamford Botanics in St Paul’s Street.

Owner Leonie Baldwin said she was excited to win, adding: “It was such fun creating my window. I used to make displays like this on my shelves at home when I was younger and horse mad, so I had a vision for what I wanted to make.”

Winner was Leonie Baldwin with her window display at Stamford Botanics in St Paul's Street. Photo: Submitted/Burghley

The ‘best dressed window’ competition is a prelude to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, which takes place at Burghley Park near Stamford from Thursday, September 4, to Sunday, September 7.

The window display contest is in partnership with Shop Stamford and this year included 26 businesses which will have their displays in place until the horse trials finishes.

They are: Age UK, Alter Ego, Asembo, B Boutique by Rebecca, Bog Dog Running, Chameleon, Children's Air Ambulance Charity, Country Traditionals, Cancer Research UK, Energy, Freckleface Home Fragrance, Gladwell and Patterson, Hambleton Bakery, Hindmarch and Co, Pets Korner, Ruff and Tumble, Simply Stamford, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford Botanics, Stamford Flowers, Stamford Physiotherapy, Stamford Strings, Stork of Stamford, SW2 Plumbing and Heating, Tom Lane and Woodgreen.

“This is all about showcasing Stamford at its best,” said Sarah Sewell, of Shop Stamford. “It’s a chance for businesses to show off their creativity, create a warm welcome for visitors, and be part of a shared moment of pride for the town.”

The 2025 judging panel included mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler, The Field features editor Charlotte Mackaness, owner of The George of Stamford Andrea Hoskins, and @theoldbulding photographer and content creator Gary Curtis.

Prizes included a £500 cash award and horse trials tickets, and there will be plaques and certificates. As well as the overall winner, highly commended were Age UK, Hambleton Bakery, Hindmarch and Tom Lane, while commended were Asembo, Gladwell and Paterson, Stamford Arts Centre, and SW2 Plumbing and Heating.

Winner Leonie Baldwin of Stamford Botanics in St Paul's Street, pictured with mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler. Photo: Submitted/Burghley

Coun Wheeler said she was delighted to be involved and to see the horse trials having a positive link with town businesses.

She added: “Stamford Botanics perfectly combined their plants, the event theme and their shop front with huge imagination. We were captivated by the detail and are sure the window will be much enjoyed in the coming weeks.

“Across the entries we saw an incredible mix of creativity, quirkiness, and humour - with plenty to make you smile.”