An illustrator is closing her prints and homeware shops after 11 years on the high street.

The Katie Cardew shops in Stamford, Oakham and Lincoln will close next month, with Katie saying her focus will be on her interior design business.

Meanwhile, co-director of the shops Emma Marsh is keen to travel and spend more time with her family.

Katie Cardew

A statement released on behalf of the business today (Tuesday) said: “Having recently taken on some prestigious contracts, the Homes by Katie Cardew business is going from strength to strength and this busy interior design business needs more of Katie’s time.”

The Lincoln shop closes on February 2, the branch in St Mary’s Street, Stamford on February 16, and in Mill Street, Oakham in late February. The website will also be taken offline.

Katie Cardew in Oakham won the homeware award

Katie Cardew is opening her third shop in Lincoln

Items being sold off include mugs, bags, tableware and prints, feature illustrations by Katie.