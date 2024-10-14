Independent traders have turned their shop fronts pink this week to show support for a cancer charity.

Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies fundraising group encouraged shop workers around Stamford to adopt the colour scheme for their window displays.

Collection boxes have also been distributed to participating businesses to help raise money for Cancer Research UK as well as boost awareness of what the charity does.

Assistant manager of Sinclairs, Caroline Beever, with Ann Hanson and Jo Keogh from Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies fundraising group.

Among those supporting the Turn Stamford Pink initiative is Rebecca Wade who has put together an eye-catching display at B Boutique by Rebecca in St Peter’s Hill.

She said: “Cancer affects so many of us and if it hasn’t already, it probably will one day, so I was keen to help.

“I lost my dad to cancer at the start of lockdown and I think it’s really important for us all to do anything we can to help fight it.”

Ann Hanson, shop manager Sally Stillingfleet and Jo Keogh are promoting Cancer Research UK.

Other shops supporting the campaign are Energy in Ironmonger Street, Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street and Cancer Research UK in St Paul’s Street.

Treasurer of Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies, Jo Keogh, said: “The group has been supporting the work of Cancer Research UK for 50 years. It has helped to fund life-saving research and enabled more people to live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“One in two of us will be affected by cancer at some point in our lives but thanks to charity supporters, cancer survival rates have doubled in the last 40 years.”

Natalie Johnson, Claire Bland and Sarah Sewell show support for Cancer Research UK.

The Turn Stamford Pink campaign runs until Friday (October 18).