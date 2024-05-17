An MP campaigning for improvements to the A1 believes the only ‘meaningful solution’ is upgrading it to motorway standard.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has called for ‘urgent safety upgrades on the A1’ which she believes is ‘failing.

She said: “In the long-term, there is only one meaningful solution: to upgrade this section of the A1 to a three-lane motorway standard, but I want to hear residents’ views on this.”

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

Earlier this month she launched a survey on her website encouraging residents to share their views on how the main road can be made safer.

There have been 370 survey responses so far.

Mrs Kearns said: “Further urgent safety improvements must focus on the closure of substandard junctions, the provision of a concrete central barrier and better active traffic management.

Queues following an A1 crash. Photo: RSM Photography

“We must also focus on upgrading the safety technology along the A1, including CCTV and SOS telephones, helping those in danger to get the urgent help they need.”

concerns and discuss the long-term improvements needed.”

There have been six fatal crashes on the 35-mile section of A1 between Stamford and Newark between January 2020 and June 2023.

A further 33 incidents involved serious injuries and 107 resulted in minor injuries, as well as many more smaller prangs where drivers and passengers walked away unhurt.

We previously asked our LincsOnline readers what would be their top priority to make the A1 safer.

Here are the results

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.







