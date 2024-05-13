Sci-fi designs and young minds brought a vibrant new twist to a traditional hobby.
Stamford Model Railway Show over the weekend (May 11 and 12) included a steampunk sci-fi layout based on one of Saturn’s moons, and a completely monochrome layout inspired by the classic film Brief Encounter.
Held at Stamford Welland Academy in the town’s Green Lane, the exhibition was organised by members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, one of the largest of its kind in the country.
The club has a lively junior section, which meets at its headquarters in Essendine on Thursday evenings. Several younger members were involved at the show, demonstrating their layout called Wipton.
Ian Rolt, whose son Oliver has benefited from being a member of the club, said: “Wipton was donated to the club as a ‘work in progress’, which is how it got its name, but all the youngsters have had ideas to modify and tweak it.
“For example, they wanted a farm in one corner, which it now has.
“They run the layout - it’s theirs - and it is taken to libraries and similar public places to be demonstrated and displayed.”
Ian said he felt Oliver had benefited from being a member of the club because he had joined secondary school at the start of covid, which meant a lot of his interactions had been online.
“At the club they can work alongside one another on a project and it’s collaborative rather than competitive,” he added.
Laurie Calvert, who attended wearing a full sci-fi costume, found his layout, Cato’s Inferno, attracted attention from all ages.
The strikingly adapted silver-painted Mallard engine, being ogled by a variety of dinosaur-like creatures, is part of an imagined scene on Mimas, a satellite of Saturn.
Laurie said he was delighted that the layout was turning heads at the show, and hoped it helps to make railway modelling appeal to people also interested in sci-fi, steampunk and Warhammer-style games.
The Brief Encounter layout was also a talking point at the show, thanks to it being painted entirely in shades of grey and even featuring a cinema building showing the film on a miniature screen.
This year’s show is Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s largest exhibition so far.
The club’s main meeting night for 80-plus members is on Mondays in Essendine, where people can exchange tips and expertise, and work on layouts together.
Information on joining is available from Peter Davies on 01778 347381 or by emailing chairman@mdmrc.org
