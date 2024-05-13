Sci-fi designs and young minds brought a vibrant new twist to a traditional hobby.

Stamford Model Railway Show over the weekend (May 11 and 12) included a steampunk sci-fi layout based on one of Saturn’s moons, and a completely monochrome layout inspired by the classic film Brief Encounter.

Held at Stamford Welland Academy in the town’s Green Lane, the exhibition was organised by members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Harrison Challis and Kohle De-Havilland from Market Deeping Model Railway Club. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The club has a lively junior section, which meets at its headquarters in Essendine on Thursday evenings. Several younger members were involved at the show, demonstrating their layout called Wipton.

Ian Rolt, whose son Oliver has benefited from being a member of the club, said: “Wipton was donated to the club as a ‘work in progress’, which is how it got its name, but all the youngsters have had ideas to modify and tweak it.

“For example, they wanted a farm in one corner, which it now has.

“They run the layout - it’s theirs - and it is taken to libraries and similar public places to be demonstrated and displayed.”

Ian said he felt Oliver had benefited from being a member of the club because he had joined secondary school at the start of covid, which meant a lot of his interactions had been online.

“At the club they can work alongside one another on a project and it’s collaborative rather than competitive,” he added.

Laurie Calvert, who attended wearing a full sci-fi costume, found his layout, Cato’s Inferno, attracted attention from all ages.

Laurie Calvert has designed steam punk sci-fi locomotives for Hornby

The strikingly adapted silver-painted Mallard engine, being ogled by a variety of dinosaur-like creatures, is part of an imagined scene on Mimas, a satellite of Saturn.

Laurie said he was delighted that the layout was turning heads at the show, and hoped it helps to make railway modelling appeal to people also interested in sci-fi, steampunk and Warhammer-style games.

The Brief Encounter layout was also a talking point at the show, thanks to it being painted entirely in shades of grey and even featuring a cinema building showing the film on a miniature screen.

Dawn Quest with her monochrome Brief Encounter layout

This year’s show is Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s largest exhibition so far.

The club’s main meeting night for 80-plus members is on Mondays in Essendine, where people can exchange tips and expertise, and work on layouts together.

Information on joining is available from Peter Davies on 01778 347381 or by emailing chairman@mdmrc.org

Alfie Baggott and James Styles from Thurlby take a look 'A Cold Front'. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jack, 10, is a member of Market Deeping Model Railway Club and attends its sessions for junior members. Photo: Chris Lowndes

From left, Travis Martin, Ian Grey, Mick Quinn and Peter Stanton with second-hand items and donations for sale. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Martin Reynolds with the layout Witham in Somerset. Photo: Chris Lowndes

From left, Adrian, Jack and Kohle, members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club's junior section

Tony Wright was in The Learning Zone, where people could find out about making a model railway. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Model Railway Club member Jack, 10, operates a service from Wipton Station. Wipton has been worked on by younger members of the club with a bit of guidance from the more experienced ones. Photo Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members, from left, Dave Ashwood, Peter Davies, Bill Sowerby and Richard Elms with Holcombe Beach. Photo Chris Lowndes

The show filled three halls and several other rooms at Stamford Welland Academy over the weekend. Photo Chris Lowndes

Steve, Kath and Dan Back, and Martin Reynolds look at the layout Witham, Somerset. Photo Chris Lowndes

Oliver Rolt, 15, has learned engineering in miniature at Market Deeping Model Railway Club. Photo Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members Barry Pullen and Ian Rolt take a closer look at a loco. Photo: Chris Lowndes

From left to right, Market Deeping Model Railway Club members Eddie Adams, Steve Rouse and Brian Bartholomew with the Market Obthorpe layout. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Nene Valley Railway's stand was manned by volunteers throughout the weekend. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Volunteers from Nene Valley Railway were on hand to talk about the work they do and their fundraising appeal to keep the heritage railway going

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members Barry Pullen and Edward Pollard with the Deeping Road MPD. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Newvaddon Parkway layout is packed with detail

Tim Stevens and his son Matt operating Towngate, a fictional station based on a factual plan to extend the railway line from Helpston to the Deepings

Laurie Calvert and Carol Ovenden from Bradwell near Greta Yarmouth with 'Cato Inferno', the third of a trilogy of steam punk sci-fi layouts

Former member of Market Deeping Model Railway Club Richard Wilson was sharing skills in the Learning Zone. He now lives in the Lake District but returns each year for the show

Dawn Quest's black and white layout pays homage to the 1945 film with a railway station setting, Brief Encounter

Dawn Quest's Brief Encounter layout was a crowd-pleaser

Founder member of Market Deeping Model Railway Club Don Day with some of the models he has made

A 1952 Vauxhall Velox belonging to Market Deeping Model Railway Club founding member Don Day

Some of Don Day's locos

A Cold Front by James Styles, pictured, portrayed the Western Front during the First World War

Market Deeping Model Railway Club member Bill Sowerby with some of the pre-loved items on sale

Roger Barker, left, and Mike Baish from Kettering with the 'Re-United Biscuits' layout, depicting a fictitious factory that fixes broken biscuits

One of the intricate layouts that visitors could spend a long time browsing

Whole scenes were available to buy, including this one of a wedding ceremony

Some of the tiny figures available to buy at the show

Railway signs were on sale

