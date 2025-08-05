A sailor who looks to have set a new world record on Rutland Water has handed over £3,800 to charity.

Sigi Solly from Uffington sailed a dinghy single-handedly for 18.4 miles on the body of water earlier this year. He would have continued, but lightning made it too dangerous.

And while his record distance awaits verification from Guinness World Records, Sigi, a retired physiotherapist, has been able to hand over £3,800 to Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Support.

Sigi Solly, right, hands over a cheque to representatives from the charity PSC Support and the hospital research team in Birmingham. Photo: Supplied

Sigi said: “The money raised has gone directly to the primary sclerosing cholangitis research department in Birmingham, where there is a wonderful hospital team trying to find a treatment for this disease.”

PSC Support helps people cope with the condition, which causes bile ducts inside and outside the liver to become inflamed and scarred, and eventually narrowed or blocked.

Sigi’s cousin lives with the disease and there is currently no cure.

Members of the PSC hospital research team in Birmingham. Photo: Supplied

