A man fed up with the way town traffic and parking is managed is calling for residents to be involved in a review of the streets.

Barry Devereux believes residents’ parking schemes in Stamford have led to ‘parking creep’, pushing issues around town rather than solving them.

Having this week launched a petition calling on local councils to review the situation, consult residents and come up with a new plan, Barry said: “Stamford's streets are getting busier and more dangerous.

Vehicles wait to pass between parked cars in Stamford. Photo: Submitted

“From blocked driveways and pavements to constant traffic and near-misses, the way we manage parking and traffic isn't working.

“We need a joined-up plan to make our town safer for everyone.”

Although he is a town councillor for Stamford’s St George’s Ward, Barry has not yet requested the support of the town council by formal vote. But he is asking residents, including council colleagues, to sign the petition.

A vehicle parked too close to a junction in Stamford. Photo: Submitted

It will call on South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), which operates car parks and determines new building developments, and Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), which is responsible for roads and on-street parking, to ‘carry out a full, town-wide review to find the biggest problems and figure out long-term solutions’.

These, he believes, need to be ‘a joined-up strategy to handle the impact of new housing developments on our roads’.

He also requests residents are listened to before changes are made to the town’s parking and road safety rules.

Barry Devereux, who is a Stamford town councillor. Photo: Submitted

Explaining his reasons for starting the petition, Barry said: “Since the residents' parking scheme was introduced 10 years ago, nearby streets have been completely overwhelmed with commuter parking. This causes daily traffic jams and makes our roads more dangerous.

“While councils have implemented a number of changes - like SKDC’s new car park spaces and LCC’s pledge to review individual streets - these are just short-term fixes.

“The Stamford Transport Strategy, introduced in April 2024, additionally included some good ideas, but others, like a park and ride scheme, have already been dismissed as unachievable.

“We've tried raising these issues with LCC, SKDC and the police, but our concerns are often ignored or passed between departments, and nothing ever seems to get done in an acceptable timescale.

Parked cars in Stamford. Photo: Submitted

“Stamford needs a proactive, coordinated approach - not quick fixes or councils avoiding responsibility.”

There are 102 Stamford streets with properties eligible for residents’ parking, which give householders the option to pay £50 a year to park one vehicle within ‘permit zones’ without receiving a parking fine. They can also buy up to 100 visitor permits a year, which cost £1 each.

Vehicles without permits may receive a ticket from a traffic warden if they remain in a residents’ parking zone between 8am to 6pm for longer than a set time - usually two hours. This is the same on weekends and bank holidays.

A quarterly season ticket to park in an SKDC long stay car park in Stamford is £200.

