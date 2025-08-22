Petition launched to sort out traffic and parking problems in Stamford
A man fed up with the way town traffic and parking is managed is calling for residents to be involved in a review of the streets.
Barry Devereux believes residents’ parking schemes in Stamford have led to ‘parking creep’, pushing issues around town rather than solving them.
Having this week launched a petition calling on local councils to review the situation, consult residents and come up with a new plan, Barry said: “Stamford's streets are getting busier and more dangerous.
“From blocked driveways and pavements to constant traffic and near-misses, the way we manage parking and traffic isn't working.
“We need a joined-up plan to make our town safer for everyone.”
Although he is a town councillor for Stamford’s St George’s Ward, Barry has not yet requested the support of the town council by formal vote. But he is asking residents, including council colleagues, to sign the petition.
It will call on South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), which operates car parks and determines new building developments, and Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), which is responsible for roads and on-street parking, to ‘carry out a full, town-wide review to find the biggest problems and figure out long-term solutions’.
These, he believes, need to be ‘a joined-up strategy to handle the impact of new housing developments on our roads’.
He also requests residents are listened to before changes are made to the town’s parking and road safety rules.
Explaining his reasons for starting the petition, Barry said: “Since the residents' parking scheme was introduced 10 years ago, nearby streets have been completely overwhelmed with commuter parking. This causes daily traffic jams and makes our roads more dangerous.
“While councils have implemented a number of changes - like SKDC’s new car park spaces and LCC’s pledge to review individual streets - these are just short-term fixes.
“The Stamford Transport Strategy, introduced in April 2024, additionally included some good ideas, but others, like a park and ride scheme, have already been dismissed as unachievable.
“We've tried raising these issues with LCC, SKDC and the police, but our concerns are often ignored or passed between departments, and nothing ever seems to get done in an acceptable timescale.
“Stamford needs a proactive, coordinated approach - not quick fixes or councils avoiding responsibility.”
There are 102 Stamford streets with properties eligible for residents’ parking, which give householders the option to pay £50 a year to park one vehicle within ‘permit zones’ without receiving a parking fine. They can also buy up to 100 visitor permits a year, which cost £1 each.
Vehicles without permits may receive a ticket from a traffic warden if they remain in a residents’ parking zone between 8am to 6pm for longer than a set time - usually two hours. This is the same on weekends and bank holidays.
A quarterly season ticket to park in an SKDC long stay car park in Stamford is £200.
Properties in the following Stamford streets are included in residents’ parking schemes
Adelaide Street
Albert Road
All Saints Mews
All Saints Place
All Saints Street
Austin Friars Lane
Austin Street
Back Lane
Barn Hill
Barn Hill Mews
Barons Way
Bath Row
Bell Cottages
Belton Street
Bentley Street
Blackfriars Street
Brazenose Lane
Broad Street
Brooks Court
Brownlow Quay
Brownlow Street
Burghley Lane
Castle Dyke
Castle Street
Cecil Court
Cherryholt Lane
Cherryholt Road
Cheyne Lane
Church Court
Church Lane
Church Street
Conduit Road
Cornstall Buildings
Crown Street
Daniel Court
East Street
Elm Street
Emlyns Gardens
Exeter Court
Foundry Lane
Gas Lane
Gas Street
Goldsmiths Lane
Gooch's Court
Gough's Court
High Street
High Street St. Martins
Horseshoe Lane
Ironmonger Street
Kings Mill Lane
Lady Romayne Close
Lambert Mews
Lumbys Terrace
Maiden Lane
Mallory Lane
New Street
Newgates
North Street
Olde Barn Passage
Park Lane
Petergate
Phillips Court
Recreational Ground Rd
Red Lion Square
Red Lion Street
Riverside Place
Rock Road
Rutland Terrace
Scotgate
Sheep Market
Silver Lane
St George's Square
St George's Street
St Leonard's Street
St Martin's Close
StMary's Hill
St Mary's Place
St Mary's Street
St Peter's Hill
St Peter's Street
St Peter's Vale
Stanley Street
Star Lane
Station Road
Tenter Lane
Torkington Gardens
Vine Street
Warrenne Keep
Water Street
Watergate
Welland Mews
Wellington Lane
West Street
Wharf Road
Whincups Yard
Wothorpe Mews
Wothorpe Road
Barnack Road (some properties)
Kettering Road (some properties)
New Cross Road (some properties)
St Paul’s Street (some properties)