Signs have appeared for a high-end fragrance shop at a vacant town centre unit as work begins to transform the site.

Jo Malone London is set to open at 53 High Street, Stamford, and it will be the business’s first store in Lincolnshire.

The site was previously occupied by Neal’s Yard Remedies for 10 years until its closure last September.

Signs have appeared for Jo Malone, at 53 High Street, Stamford

The London-based business sells a range of perfumes and colognes, candles and diffusers, and bath and body products.

LincsOnline has previously reported the brand is currently advertising for a store manager, assistant store manager and two-part time sales assistants.

In a social media post, Richardson Surveyors, a Stamford-based letting agent, said they have ‘successful’ let the unit to Jo Malone.

The shop is set to open mid July

“This landmark letting is a fantastic result for both our client and Stamford’s vibrant retail space,” the post said.

“It’s always rewarding to secure a prestigious tenant and Jo Malone will be a superb addition to the town centre, brining even more footfall and charm to the high street.”

The fragrance company has been contacted for a comment on the exact opening date.

A sign on the shop’s door says the brand is set to open in mid-July.