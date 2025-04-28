A question mark hangs over whether a new branch of The Range will open on Friday.

Banners outside the former Homebase store in Ryhall Road, Stamford, had advertised back in March that The Range would open in the empty unit on May 2.

These have now been removed and when asked if the opening would go ahead this week as planned, a spokesperson for the home, garden and leisure brand has said: "We’re not able to provide an update on the store at the moment, but we’ll keep you posted once more details are available."

A banner that was outside the former Homebase in Ryhall Road, Stamford

At the same time, the ‘new stores’ page of The Range’s website was still saying a Stamford store would open on May 2 - but a link to ‘view details’ about the Stamford branch lead to a holding page saying: “Not what you were expecting? Life's Full of Surprises... Sorry, the page you were looking for doesn't currently exist. Perhaps try searching or visit our homepage instead!”