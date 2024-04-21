Children and grown-ups who enjoy singing are being invited to join a choir.

All Saints’ Church in Stamford has a new director of music, Benedict Todd, and he is relaunching a junior choir for the year.

Youngsters who are in Year 3 at school (aged seven) up to 17-year-olds can join.

The junior choir meets at the church off Red Lion Square from 4.30pm on Fridays for refreshments before singing begins at 5pm. The first meeting is on Friday, April 26 and parents do not need to get in touch first - they can simply turn up with a child who is interested.

Parents and carers are invited to stay and listen, or they can leave their children in the care of the DBS-checked choir leaders, who are also trained in safeguarding.

Benedict has joined All Saints’ Church from Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge, having studied music at the University of Bristol. He met his wife, Lucy, when they were in the University Church Choir.

He said: “We are open to all children from Year 3 and above who enjoy singing. They don’t have to be able to read music - that is something we can help to teach.

“All they need to bring is enthusiasm.

“We will sing a variety of songs, hymns and anthems, and children will have the opportunity to perform on two Sundays a month in the church.”

Benedict is responsible for overseeing the development of the musical life of All Saints’, which includes running the adult church choir, playing the organ, and organising concerts.

The adult choir is open to people aged 18 and over, and meets on Fridays from 6.45pm until 8pm.

Anyone wishing to ask Benedict a question can email him at dom@stamfordallsaints.org.uk