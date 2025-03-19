One of the most well-known alumni of a town school returned for a trip down memory lane.

Actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry visited Uppingham School, which he attended up until being expelled at 15-years-old, on Monday (March 17).

Sir Stephen, who is president of the mental health charity Mind, delivered a talk to sixth formers as part of the private school’s wellbeing lecture series.

He was then given a tour of Uppingham Theatre, including some familiar rooms from his days as a pupil, and met the inaugural winner of The Sir Stephen Fry Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre Performance.

Artist Stuart Jarvis gave him a print of his old boarding house, Fircroft, which Sir Stephen said he would frame.

In a post on social media, Stuart said: “With his trademark wit and warmth, he spoke with honesty, generosity and plenty of self-deprecating humour, including a few unexpected celebrity encounters.

Stephen Fry and teacher Stuart Jarvis. Photo: Stuart Jarvis Art

“He is exactly as you’d hope: effortlessly charming, deeply thoughtful, and genuinely interested in others.

“A privilege to listen to and an even greater privilege to meet.”



