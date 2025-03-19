Sir Stephen Fry returns to Uppingham School
One of the most well-known alumni of a town school returned for a trip down memory lane.
Actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry visited Uppingham School, which he attended up until being expelled at 15-years-old, on Monday (March 17).
Sir Stephen, who is president of the mental health charity Mind, delivered a talk to sixth formers as part of the private school’s wellbeing lecture series.
He was then given a tour of Uppingham Theatre, including some familiar rooms from his days as a pupil, and met the inaugural winner of The Sir Stephen Fry Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre Performance.
Artist Stuart Jarvis gave him a print of his old boarding house, Fircroft, which Sir Stephen said he would frame.
In a post on social media, Stuart said: “With his trademark wit and warmth, he spoke with honesty, generosity and plenty of self-deprecating humour, including a few unexpected celebrity encounters.
“He is exactly as you’d hope: effortlessly charming, deeply thoughtful, and genuinely interested in others.
“A privilege to listen to and an even greater privilege to meet.”