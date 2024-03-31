A site manager has been shortlisted for a national award following a restoration project on a National Trust property.

Wayne Gray, who has worked for Collyweston-based Messenger BCR Group since 2012, is one of seven finalists up for restoration construction manager of the year in the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards.

He has been shortlisted after impressing the judges with his work on the now completed Oxburgh Hall ‘raise the roof project’.

Wayne Gray

It was a £6 million roof restoration on the National Trust-owned 15th century manor house in Norfolk.

Wayne said: “Following my entry, a tour of the project and attendance to a judging process at the CIOB in London, I was over the moon to find out that I had been shortlisted to a finalist.

“I would like to thank my family and my wider Messenger family for their continued support and encouragement.”

Rebuilt roof and chimneys at Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk. Photo: National Trust

Wayne will find out if he has won at an awards ceremony in London on April 9.



